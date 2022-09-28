Previous
Ripening barberries by ljmanning
Photo 636

Ripening barberries

“Already the ripening barberries are red
And the old asters hardly breathe in their beds.
The man who is not rich now as summer goes
Will wait and wait and never be himself.”
~ Rainer Maria Rilke
LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
I adore your DOF!
September 29th, 2022  
