Photo 636
Ripening barberries
“Already the ripening barberries are red
And the old asters hardly breathe in their beds.
The man who is not rich now as summer goes
Will wait and wait and never be himself.”
~ Rainer Maria Rilke
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
812
photos
129
followers
130
following
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
28th September 2022 6:20pm
Tags
plant
,
berries
,
shrub
,
barberry
Mags
ace
I adore your DOF!
September 29th, 2022
