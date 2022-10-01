Previous
A most distinguished gentleman by ljmanning
A most distinguished gentleman

This Red-bellied Woodpecker seems to have laid claim to the dead Poplar tree he’s perched on. He’s been around quite a bit the last few days. Fingers crossed that he stays for the winter!
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! He's a healthy looking fella too.
October 2nd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
October 2nd, 2022  
