Photo 639
A most distinguished gentleman
This Red-bellied Woodpecker seems to have laid claim to the dead Poplar tree he’s perched on. He’s been around quite a bit the last few days. Fingers crossed that he stays for the winter!
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
1st October 2022 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
red-bellied-woodpecker
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! He's a healthy looking fella too.
October 2nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
October 2nd, 2022
