Previous
Next
Palais de congrès by ljmanning
Photo 640

Palais de congrès

In Montréal for a couple of days for a conference. I love the way the Congress Centre is lit at night.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wow - that is impressive
October 3rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
That is so cool
October 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise