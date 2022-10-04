Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 642
Vibrance
Art installation at Le Westin Montréal.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
821
photos
130
followers
130
following
175% complete
View this month »
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
Latest from all albums
638
639
177
178
640
641
179
642
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
4th October 2022 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
sculpture
Mags
ace
Very cool! Love the colors!
October 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
So pretty, love the colours.
October 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close