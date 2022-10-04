Previous
Next
Vibrance by ljmanning
Photo 642

Vibrance

Art installation at Le Westin Montréal.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool! Love the colors!
October 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
So pretty, love the colours.
October 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise