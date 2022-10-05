Previous
Fall in the forest by ljmanning
Photo 643

Fall in the forest

“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour."
~ Victoria Erickson
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Corinne C ace
Superb colors
October 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful autumn scene.
October 6th, 2022  
