Photo 646
In the old part of town
I liked the way this foliage played against the stone wall. Built in 1843, this building was originally the home of the Galt Woolen Mill.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
826
photos
130
followers
123
following
Tags
autumn
architecture
historic
Mags
ace
Oh I love the colors you captured here. Beautiful old buildings.
October 9th, 2022
