In the old part of town by ljmanning
Photo 646

In the old part of town

I liked the way this foliage played against the stone wall. Built in 1843, this building was originally the home of the Galt Woolen Mill.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Oh I love the colors you captured here. Beautiful old buildings.
October 9th, 2022  
