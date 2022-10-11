Previous
Next
Locked in place by ljmanning
Photo 649

Locked in place

One for the rust lovers.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great composition and close-up. The rusty part is adding depth to the picture.
October 12th, 2022  
KWind ace
Great focus. Love the rusty tones.
October 12th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Thank you for the rust!
October 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
That would be me! Nice one!
October 12th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I think it’s interesting where the rust is. It seems lie it would be at the intersection point. I don’t like rust on my stuff, but I think it has a pretty color in this image.
October 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise