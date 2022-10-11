Sign up
Photo 649
Locked in place
One for the rust lovers.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
5
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
830
photos
130
followers
123
following
177% complete
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
649
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
7th October 2022 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
metal
,
eotb-145
Corinne C
ace
Great composition and close-up. The rusty part is adding depth to the picture.
October 12th, 2022
KWind
ace
Great focus. Love the rusty tones.
October 12th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Thank you for the rust!
October 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
That would be me! Nice one!
October 12th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I think it’s interesting where the rust is. It seems lie it would be at the intersection point. I don’t like rust on my stuff, but I think it has a pretty color in this image.
October 12th, 2022
