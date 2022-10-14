Sign up
Photo 652
Fun with bokeh
Happy Friday y’all.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
833
photos
130
followers
123
following
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
646
647
181
648
649
650
651
652
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th October 2022 5:37pm
Tags
tree
,
leaves
amyK
ace
Nice!
October 15th, 2022
