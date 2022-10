Finally!

I have been trying to photograph these White-throated Sparrows for days, but they Do. Not. Sit. Still. Not even briefly. They’re worse than Chickadees! In our house, these are known as Oh Canada birds, as their song is a high, pretty whistle that sounds like “Ohhhhh Canada Canada Canada”. Anyway, I was pleased to get a fairly clear capture. Isn’t that yellow eyeshadow something else?