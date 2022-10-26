Previous
Sunrise fantasy by ljmanning
Sunrise fantasy

A simply spectacular sunrise this morning. This is SOOC, believe it or not.
This was another one of those “run out in the backyard in my housecoat before the light changes” photos. 😁
LManning (Laura)

Mark Prince
That is pretty awesome.
October 27th, 2022  
