Photo 664
Sunrise fantasy
A simply spectacular sunrise this morning. This is SOOC, believe it or not.
This was another one of those “run out in the backyard in my housecoat before the light changes” photos. 😁
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
845
photos
130
followers
123
following
181% complete
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
26th October 2022 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
sunrise
,
silhouettes
,
skyscape
Mark Prince
ace
That is pretty awesome.
October 27th, 2022
