Photo 665
High alert
Mr. Squirrel was very concerned that someone was coming to steal his snack.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
846
photos
130
followers
123
following
182% complete
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th October 2022 4:54pm
Tags
squirrel
,
rodent
,
backyard-wildlife
Corinne C
ace
So cute capture with a wonderful bokeh
October 27th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Cute capture!
October 27th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely
October 27th, 2022
