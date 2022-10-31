Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 669
Scaaaary
My annual disembodied pumpkin head shot. Happy Halloween!
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
4
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
853
photos
130
followers
123
following
183% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
31st October 2022 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
halloween
,
jack-o-lantern
,
owo-5
Mags
ace
Wicked! =)
November 1st, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Ya
November 1st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I love the minimalism of this.
November 1st, 2022
summerfield
ace
aces! thank you for playing along.
November 1st, 2022
