Script excerpt from “Breakaway”~ Jenna’s POV. After the intensity and drama of the gold medal game, she takes comfort from this view of the humble school field where she got her start. She knows it’s up to her to make sure other little girls get the same chance.Jenna (in voiceover): All right then. Let’s get started.*** Roll credits ***My final contribution for the One Week Only challenge. The prompt was roll credits. Thank you @summerfield for hosting and organizing! I had a lot of fun with this.