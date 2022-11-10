Previous
Night Light by ljmanning
Night Light

It’s back to dark dog walks for me, after the time change.
10th November 2022

LManning (Laura)

Shutterbug
Love the golden light.
November 11th, 2022  
Corinne C
Love the distant lights seemingly floating
November 11th, 2022  
