Photo 679
Night Light
It’s back to dark dog walks for me, after the time change.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Tags
road
,
night
,
streetlights
,
scenesoftheroad-50
Shutterbug
ace
Love the golden light.
November 11th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Love the distant lights seemingly floating
November 11th, 2022
