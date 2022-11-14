Sign up
Photo 683
Weaving light
I like the patterns the bare branches make when they’re lit up by the streetlights.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
872
photos
131
followers
123
following
187% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
14th November 2022 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
night
,
branches
Mags
ace
Oh! Very nicely captured.
November 15th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is very cool- good eye!
November 15th, 2022
