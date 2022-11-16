Previous
My snowy woods are back by ljmanning
Photo 685

My snowy woods are back

November has arrived for real.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Bucktree ace
So beautiful. Fresh fallen snow on the dark branches is gorgeous.
November 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
I love the lines it makes on the branches.
November 17th, 2022  
