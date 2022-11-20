Previous
Green and gold by ljmanning
Green and gold

I’m in love with the reflections in this leaded glass church window.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture!
November 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a wonderful capture
November 21st, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I can see why- it's really beautiful- and the reflection looks like it's part of the window.
November 21st, 2022  
