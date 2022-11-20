Sign up
Photo 689
Green and gold
I’m in love with the reflections in this leaded glass church window.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
20th November 2022 8:10am
Tags
window
,
church
,
reflections
,
brick
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture!
November 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful capture
November 21st, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I can see why- it's really beautiful- and the reflection looks like it's part of the window.
November 21st, 2022
