Previous
Next
Freezing fog by ljmanning
Photo 693

Freezing fog

There was hoar frost and thick fog everywhere this morning. I liked the painterly feel it gave this pond and bench. Rather better on black, I think.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very dramatic and magical here. =)
November 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
A lovely scene but probably not the best place to sit while it is so cold.
November 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise