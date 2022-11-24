Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 693
Freezing fog
There was hoar frost and thick fog everywhere this morning. I liked the painterly feel it gave this pond and bench. Rather better on black, I think.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
883
photos
131
followers
122
following
189% complete
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
687
688
689
190
690
691
692
693
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
24th November 2022 8:18am
fog
bench
pond
frost
Mags
ace
Very dramatic and magical here. =)
November 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
A lovely scene but probably not the best place to sit while it is so cold.
November 25th, 2022
