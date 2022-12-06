Previous
Bon appetit by ljmanning
Bon appetit

A truly indoor day; so overcast it was dark at 4:00pm. I was mucking about trying to make something that looked like a food magazine shot. Definitely not upscale - rustic country kitchens maybe!
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Mags ace
Very nice! You can cut a slice for my Corona, please!
December 7th, 2022  
