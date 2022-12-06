Sign up
Photo 705
Bon appetit
A truly indoor day; so overcast it was dark at 4:00pm. I was mucking about trying to make something that looked like a food magazine shot. Definitely not upscale - rustic country kitchens maybe!
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
895
photos
132
followers
122
following
193% complete
View this month »
698
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
Tags
kitchen
,
lemon
,
knife
,
food-prep
Mags
ace
Very nice! You can cut a slice for my Corona, please!
December 7th, 2022
