Dark-eyed Junco by ljmanning
Dark-eyed Junco

They are one of the most common birds in North America (population estimates are somewhere around 630 million) but I still think they’re pretty.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Mags ace
Lovely shot! I used to see them at my feeders this time of year.
December 10th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice shot! I find them tough to photograph; they don’t hold still! :)
December 10th, 2022  
