Photo 708
Dark-eyed Junco
They are one of the most common birds in North America (population estimates are somewhere around 630 million) but I still think they’re pretty.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
bird
dark-eyed-junco
backyard-wildlife
Mags
Lovely shot! I used to see them at my feeders this time of year.
December 10th, 2022
amyK
Nice shot! I find them tough to photograph; they don’t hold still! :)
December 10th, 2022
