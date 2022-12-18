Previous
The view from my couch by ljmanning
Photo 717

The view from my couch

After managing to avoid it for nearly three years, the demon virus has finally caught up with me. Hence the reason I’m not going further than the couch at the moment. At least our decorations are pretty to look at!
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
@ljmanning
196% complete

JackieR ace
A very beautiful pov
December 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
And a beautiful shot of it - hope you feel better soon
December 19th, 2022  
Mags ace
Very lovely shot!
December 19th, 2022  
