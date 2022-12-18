Sign up
Photo 717
The view from my couch
After managing to avoid it for nearly three years, the demon virus has finally caught up with me. Hence the reason I’m not going further than the couch at the moment. At least our decorations are pretty to look at!
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
LManning (Laura)
christmas
,
candle
,
holidays
,
theme-festive
,
not-feeling-terribly-festive-to-be-honest
JackieR
ace
A very beautiful pov
December 19th, 2022
Milanie
ace
And a beautiful shot of it - hope you feel better soon
December 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very lovely shot!
December 19th, 2022
