Photo 718
Covid companion
The nursing care in this establishment is quite exceptional. And furry.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
dog
pet
canine
Corinne C
ace
A sweet face and a great portrait
December 20th, 2022
