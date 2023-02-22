Previous
Tunnel of trees

Landscape 3 for Flash of Red.
Here comes the storm! Snow now, ice later.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags
Beautiful POV and capture. Stay safe and warm!
February 22nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Lovely! Still obviously in the grip of winter!
February 22nd, 2023  
