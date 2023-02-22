Sign up
Photo 783
Tunnel of trees
Landscape 3 for Flash of Red.
Here comes the storm! Snow now, ice later.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
986
photos
145
followers
128
following
214% complete
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
777
778
779
203
780
781
782
783
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
22nd February 2023 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
landscape
,
forest
,
black-white
,
for2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful POV and capture. Stay safe and warm!
February 22nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely! Still obviously in the grip of winter!
February 22nd, 2023
