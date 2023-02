View from the Rimrock Hotel, Banff

Delving into the archives for this one! We have had snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, more ice pellets, and then freezing drizzle over the last 30 hours or so. It’s not fit out there for man nor beast, let alone photography.

This photo is from my trip to Banff, Alberta in October of 2021. The Rimrock Hotel is halfway up Sulphur Mountain above the town. There had been a bit of snow and the morning light was just coming into the valley.