Photo 786
River views
Had time for a walk in the old part of town today. Landscape 6 for Flash of Red.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
989
photos
145
followers
128
following
215% complete
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
Views
13
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
25th February 2023 2:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
landscape
,
urban
,
black-white
,
cityscape
,
for2023
Mags
ace
So lovely with the snow and lazy movement in the water.
February 25th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Nice reflections in the river.
February 26th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful reflections and great pov.
February 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Well done
February 26th, 2023
