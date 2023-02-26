Previous
Winter fields by ljmanning
Photo 787

Winter fields

Got out into farm country for the final landscape for Flash of Red. I love the look of the corn stubble partially buried in snow.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
215% complete

Islandgirl ace
Great landscape shot!
February 26th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Quite striking.
February 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! I love it!
February 27th, 2023  
