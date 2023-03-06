Sign up
Photo 795
Winter calm
A minimal take on the snow-coated fields. Yes, the clouds really looked like that.
Apologies for my lack of comments the last few days. I’m peeking in when I can, and will get back to it soon.
Thank you for all of your views, comments and favs!
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
GaryW
It looks like a painting! And it looks cold!
March 7th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Brilliant!! So good.
March 7th, 2023
