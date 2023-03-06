Previous
Next
Winter calm by ljmanning
Photo 795

Winter calm

A minimal take on the snow-coated fields. Yes, the clouds really looked like that.
Apologies for my lack of comments the last few days. I’m peeking in when I can, and will get back to it soon.
Thank you for all of your views, comments and favs!
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
It looks like a painting! And it looks cold!
March 7th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Brilliant!! So good.
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise