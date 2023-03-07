Sign up
Photo 796
Tyger Tyger, burning bright
In the forests of the night;
What immortal hand or eye,
Could frame thy fearful symmetry?
In what distant deeps or skies,
Burnt the fire of thine eyes?
On what wings dare he aspire?
What the hand, dare seize the fire?
~ William Blake
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
night
candle
fire
flame
Mags
ace
Lovely!
March 8th, 2023
JeannieC57
Starred! Cool ! I mean... HOT !
March 8th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice choice of poem for this double flame. Beautiful capture of the candle flames.
March 8th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So lovely!
March 8th, 2023
