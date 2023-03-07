Previous
Tyger Tyger, burning bright by ljmanning
Tyger Tyger, burning bright

In the forests of the night;
What immortal hand or eye,
Could frame thy fearful symmetry?

In what distant deeps or skies,
Burnt the fire of thine eyes?
On what wings dare he aspire?
What the hand, dare seize the fire?
~ William Blake
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Lovely!
March 8th, 2023  
JeannieC57
Starred! Cool ! I mean... HOT !
March 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice choice of poem for this double flame. Beautiful capture of the candle flames.
March 8th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
So lovely!
March 8th, 2023  
