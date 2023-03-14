Previous
Echinacea in the snow by ljmanning
Photo 803

Echinacea in the snow

I love these architectural seed heads.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous pic
March 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely shapes!
March 15th, 2023  
