Photo 803
Echinacea in the snow
I love these architectural seed heads.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1008
photos
147
followers
129
following
796
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
Tags
winter
,
dried
,
echinacea
,
seed-head
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous pic
March 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely shapes!
March 15th, 2023
