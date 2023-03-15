Sign up
Photo 804
Well, look who’s awake!
First chipmunk sighting of the year. He seemed a bit overwhelmed by the depth of the snow.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
4
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1009
photos
147
followers
129
following
220% complete
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th March 2023 12:07pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
snow
,
spring
,
rodent
,
chipmunk
,
backyard-wildlife
Corinne C
ace
So cute
March 16th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful catch! Poor little baby!
March 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh that's just precious!
March 16th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
He looks as if he woke in the clouds
March 16th, 2023
