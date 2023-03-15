Previous
Next
Well, look who’s awake! by ljmanning
Photo 804

Well, look who’s awake!

First chipmunk sighting of the year. He seemed a bit overwhelmed by the depth of the snow.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So cute
March 16th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful catch! Poor little baby!
March 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh that's just precious!
March 16th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
He looks as if he woke in the clouds
March 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise