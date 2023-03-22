Previous
Pinecone scales by ljmanning
Photo 811

Pinecone scales

It was a flat, grey day. Have to find interest where you can.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

Corinne C ace
Great close up! Certainly a pinecone like I've never seen one!
March 23rd, 2023  
