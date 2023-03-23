Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 812
Hints of spring at the duck pond
We’re getting there!
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1017
photos
148
followers
130
following
222% complete
View this month »
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
23rd March 2023 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
spring
,
duck
,
pond
Corinne C
ace
The reflection is so clear!
March 24th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I see promise on the willow and I love the goose hanging out on the melting ice! Great shot!
March 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a lovely scene from the reeds to the melting snow.
March 24th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Lovely.
March 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close