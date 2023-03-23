Previous
Hints of spring at the duck pond by ljmanning
Photo 812

Hints of spring at the duck pond

We’re getting there!
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Corinne C
The reflection is so clear!
March 24th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
I see promise on the willow and I love the goose hanging out on the melting ice! Great shot!
March 24th, 2023  
Mags
What a lovely scene from the reeds to the melting snow.
March 24th, 2023  
Elisa Smith
Lovely.
March 24th, 2023  
