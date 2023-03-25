Previous
Next
A blustery day by ljmanning
Photo 814

A blustery day

It was cold, wet and super windy. March is definitely doing its thing. This pic was taken from the only appropriate vantage point on such a day - inside the window of a cozy coffee shop.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
I really like this.
March 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely rain drops and reflections within them.
March 26th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Looks like being indoors is the best option
March 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise