Photo 814
A blustery day
It was cold, wet and super windy. March is definitely doing its thing. This pic was taken from the only appropriate vantage point on such a day - inside the window of a cozy coffee shop.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
3
3
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1019
photos
148
followers
130
following
223% complete
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
25th March 2023 12:56pm
Tags
window
,
spring
,
rain
,
droplets
,
theme-depth
Elisa Smith
I really like this.
March 26th, 2023
Mags
Lovely rain drops and reflections within them.
March 26th, 2023
Brigette
Looks like being indoors is the best option
March 26th, 2023
