Photo 817
When all else fails…
…and both time and phojo are in short supply, there is always sumach. Rather better on black, I think.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
28th March 2023 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
sumach
,
drupe
,
staghorn-sumach
