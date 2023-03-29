Sign up
Photo 818
2 hours ago it was sunny
But then a crazy snow shower blew in and this poor Junco was left clinging to a poplar branch in the wind and snow.
And then 2 hours later…sunny again.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1023
photos
148
followers
130
following
224% complete
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
29th March 2023 3:08pm
snow
bird
weather
junco
dark-eyed-junco
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
What a beautiful capture! Sounds like real crazy weather where you are.
March 30th, 2023
April
ace
We had heavy frost this morning, but no juncos 😳
March 30th, 2023
