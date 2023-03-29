Previous
2 hours ago it was sunny by ljmanning
Photo 818

2 hours ago it was sunny

But then a crazy snow shower blew in and this poor Junco was left clinging to a poplar branch in the wind and snow.
And then 2 hours later…sunny again.
LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
What a beautiful capture! Sounds like real crazy weather where you are.
March 30th, 2023  
We had heavy frost this morning, but no juncos 😳
March 30th, 2023  
