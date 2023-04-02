Sign up
Photo 822
Flood watch
It may be called the Speed, but this river is not supposed to have whitecaps on it! With all the snow melt and heavy rain we've had, the entire region is under a flood watch. I can't believe how fast the water is moving. Glad we live on a hill.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
Oh my, you have really captured that well. You can just tell from your image how fast it must be.
April 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Rushing water. Stay safe!
April 3rd, 2023
