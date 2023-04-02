Previous
Next
Flood watch by ljmanning
Photo 822

Flood watch

It may be called the Speed, but this river is not supposed to have whitecaps on it! With all the snow melt and heavy rain we’ve had, the entire region is under a flood watch. I can’t believe how fast the water is moving. Glad we live on a hill.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Oh my, you have really captured that well. You can just tell from your image how fast it must be.
April 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Rushing water. Stay safe!
April 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise