Photo 833
Checking out the ladies
Mr. Cardinal looking coy.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
bird
cardinal
backyard-wildlife
northern-cardinal
Mags
ace
A handsome fella and capture!
April 14th, 2023
