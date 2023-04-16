Previous
Next
Buzz buzz buzz by ljmanning
Photo 836

Buzz buzz buzz

Hard to believe we have bumblebees out in the middle of April. This one was having a happy feast on the Scilla. The stems aren’t quite solid enough to hold a bee’s weight though - I watched a few fall right off as the stem bent!
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous macro
April 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Delightful capture!
April 17th, 2023  
amyK ace
Excellent macro
April 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise