Photo 836
Buzz buzz buzz
Hard to believe we have bumblebees out in the middle of April. This one was having a happy feast on the Scilla. The stems aren’t quite solid enough to hold a bee’s weight though - I watched a few fall right off as the stem bent!
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1041
photos
148
followers
132
following
229% complete
View this month »
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
16th April 2023 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
insect
,
bumblebee
,
scilla
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous macro
April 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Delightful capture!
April 17th, 2023
amyK
ace
Excellent macro
April 17th, 2023
