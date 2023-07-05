Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 916
Dragonfly
We had a late day invasion of huge dragonflies today. At least six of them, basking in the sun. I liked the markings on this one.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1136
photos
149
followers
133
following
250% complete
View this month »
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
916
Latest from all albums
910
911
912
220
913
914
915
916
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th July 2023 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
dragonfly
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
Oh! A lovely capture! I think it's a female white-tailed skipper.
July 6th, 2023
GaryW
Stunning detail!
July 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of those delicate details.
July 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close