Dragonfly by ljmanning
Photo 916

Dragonfly

We had a late day invasion of huge dragonflies today. At least six of them, basking in the sun. I liked the markings on this one.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Oh! A lovely capture! I think it's a female white-tailed skipper.
July 6th, 2023  
GaryW
Stunning detail!
July 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of those delicate details.
July 6th, 2023  
