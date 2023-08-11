Previous
A stellar day by ljmanning
Photo 953

A stellar day

The beautiful Avon River in Stratford Ontario on a perfect blue sky day. We enjoyed a picnic in nearby Shakespeare before taking in a show at the Stratford Festival.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Wow! That is a stellar day, captured beautifully.
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise