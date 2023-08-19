Previous
A special visitor by ljmanning
Photo 961

A special visitor

I’m almost certain this is an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail. But they are almost identical to Canadian Tiger Swallowtails and it can be hard to tell them apart. Regardless, these big fluttery beauties are guaranteed to lift your heart.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Spectacular shot!
August 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 20th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
A beauty, whichever type it is.
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise