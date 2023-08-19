Sign up
Photo 961
A special visitor
I’m almost certain this is an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail. But they are almost identical to Canadian Tiger Swallowtails and it can be hard to tell them apart. Regardless, these big fluttery beauties are guaranteed to lift your heart.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1194
photos
151
followers
131
following
263% complete
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
231
957
232
958
959
233
960
961
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
19th August 2023 1:46pm
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
eastern-tiger-swallowtail
,
backyard-wildlife
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Spectacular shot!
August 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 20th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
A beauty, whichever type it is.
August 20th, 2023
