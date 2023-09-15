Sign up
Photo 988
Into the wild (blue) yonder
Off they go.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1224
photos
146
followers
129
following
270% complete
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
15th September 2023 7:10pm
Tags
sky
,
plane
,
black-white
GaryW
I like it! I often try to get photos of planes flying over, but mine are so blurry. Yours is sharp!
September 16th, 2023
