Photo 1055
Just one
Wet and miserable outside today, so I stole a bloom from the bouquet of chrysanthemums that Himself brought home yesterday and had fun with that.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
reflection
,
flower
,
chrysanthemum
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous closeup with a subtle reflection
November 22nd, 2023
