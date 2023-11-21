Previous
Just one by ljmanning
Photo 1055

Just one

Wet and miserable outside today, so I stole a bloom from the bouquet of chrysanthemums that Himself brought home yesterday and had fun with that.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Fabulous closeup with a subtle reflection
November 22nd, 2023  
