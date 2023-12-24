Sign up
Previous
Photo 1088
A certain reindeer will be busy
It is Christmas Eve. It is foggy. Paging Rudolph…
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1345
photos
151
followers
116
following
298% complete
View this month »
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
Latest from all albums
1082
257
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
24th December 2023 8:05am
Tags
trees
,
fog
,
field
,
sixws-146
