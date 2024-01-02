Previous
Icy by ljmanning
Icy

A stormwater pond that’s not quite frozen over yet, but they’ll be playing hockey on it soon enough.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

Bucktree ace
Beautiful winter scene. Love cool blue tones.
January 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful, definitely a blue hour image.
January 3rd, 2024  
