Previous
Photo 1105
Snowy snack
When the snow was thick the squirrels were working hard for their breakfast.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
9th January 2024 8:38am
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
rodent
,
backyard-wildlife
Joanne Diochon
ace
It’s fun to watch them dig for their seeds or nuts but their little paws must get awful cold.
January 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fun capture
January 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
That's so cute!
January 11th, 2024
