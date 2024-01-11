Previous
Oh my! by ljmanning
Oh my!

I can’t tell if this Junco is enamoured or irritated with the snow. The caption works either way!
LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Junan Heath ace
Lovely, sweet capture!
January 12th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Yes it does 😊
January 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture!
January 12th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like he is trying to catch snow flakes on the end of his beak.
January 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely little bird in the snow fall.
January 12th, 2024  
