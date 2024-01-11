Sign up
Photo 1106
Oh my!
I can’t tell if this Junco is enamoured or irritated with the snow. The caption works either way!
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
5
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1367
photos
152
followers
115
following
303% complete
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th January 2024 11:48am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
junco
,
dark-eyed-junco
,
backyard-wildlife
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely, sweet capture!
January 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Yes it does 😊
January 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 12th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like he is trying to catch snow flakes on the end of his beak.
January 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely little bird in the snow fall.
January 12th, 2024
