Here we snow again… by ljmanning
Here we snow again…

Wintry woods behind my house. Sadly, it won’t last. Rain is forecast for the next two days.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful winter scene!
January 24th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
This is such a beautiful scene...too bad rain will wash it away soon! Hopefully you took a bunch of photos today to save for a rainy day! :)
January 24th, 2024  
