Downy Woodpecker by ljmanning
Photo 1120

Downy Woodpecker

Today was very busy and very wet and very grey. Therefore, not really conducive to photos. Instead you can say hello to this sweet little male downy who visited a few days ago.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
