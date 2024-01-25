Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1120
Downy Woodpecker
Today was very busy and very wet and very grey. Therefore, not really conducive to photos. Instead you can say hello to this sweet little male downy who visited a few days ago.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1385
photos
154
followers
116
following
306% complete
View this month »
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
Latest from all albums
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
265
1119
1120
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
19th January 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
downy-woodpecker
,
backyard-wildlife
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close