Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1141
Red Rural Roofs
I found some old barns with a little drama sky for this year’s flash of red.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1412
photos
153
followers
113
following
312% complete
View this month »
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
10th February 2024 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
rural
,
farm
,
selective-colour
,
for2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sky and silhouettes. Nice selective color.
February 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Outstanding!
February 16th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Nicely done. Those red roofs really bring the image to life.
February 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat!
February 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close