Previous
Red Rural Roofs by ljmanning
Photo 1141

Red Rural Roofs

I found some old barns with a little drama sky for this year’s flash of red.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful sky and silhouettes. Nice selective color.
February 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Outstanding!
February 16th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Nicely done. Those red roofs really bring the image to life.
February 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat!
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise